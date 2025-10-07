CFL Honour Roll: Week 18 - Howsare Earns Player of the Week

Published on October 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Julian Howsare, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger Cats' offensive line have made the grade for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: OFFENCE

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 47 - TOR 29

PFF Player Grade: 84.7

18-of-25 passing (72 per cent) for 320 yards; 10th 300+ yard outing this season

Three 30+ yard completions

Four touchdown passes, including an 87-yard effort to Brendan O'Leary-Orange in the first quarter

152.1 efficiency rating

Third CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Weeks 5 and 8)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: DEFENCE

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 47 - TOR 29

PFF Player Grade: 91.7

65 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles, and a career-high four sacks; resulting in a loss of 32 yards

91.9 Grade on 52 pass rush snaps

Fourth CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Weeks 5, 10 and 14)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 47 - TOR 29

PFF unit grade: 71.5

Top-3 performers:

Liam Dobson | 75.3

Brandon Revenberg | 72.0

Quinton Barrow | 66.7

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 18

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton | 84.7

RB | James Butler | BC | 72.5

REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | BC | 79.1

OL | Liam Dobson | Hamilton | 75.3

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton | 91.7

LB | Antoine Brooks Jr. | Saskatchewan | 79.8

DB | Jackson Findlay | BC | 90.8

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 81.1

K/P | Lirim Hajrullahu | Toronto | 82.8

ST | Jack Cassar | Toronto | 91.6

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg

93.4 | W15 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal

93.4 | W16 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton

92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton

92.2 | W15 | REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal

91.7 | W18 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan







Canadian Football League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.