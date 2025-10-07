Findlay, Hatcher & Butler Honoured for Performances in Fourth Straight Victory

Published on October 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - It was a BC Lions Honour Roll trifecta for week 18. Defensive back Jackson Findlay, wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. and running back James Butler were the cream of the crop at their respective positions, as the Canadian Football League unveiled its selections on Tuesday. The grades are powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Findlay (90.8 PFF Grade)- making only his second career start at safety, Findlay emerged as the week's second-highest graded defensive player. Along with recording his second interception in as many games to end a Stampeder scoring threat with no time left in the third quarter, the Vancouver College product had three defensive tackles, bringing his season total to 15.

Hatcher Sr. (79.1 PFF Grade)- it was another clutch performance for the CFL's leading receiver, hauling in seven receptions for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hatcher has now recorded a CFL-best six 100-plus yard games this season and a total of 1,516 receiving yards through 16 games.

Butler (72.5 PFF Grade)- he may be a top-three CFL rusher, but it was through the air where Butler carved up the Calgary defence on Saturday. The versatile back recorded 97 of his 139 scrimmage yards on six receptions, including a 44-yard catch and run that preceded Zander Horvath's game-sealing major in the final moments.

The BC Lions return home to battle the Edmonton Elks next Friday, October 17 in our Wild Wild West game, presented by London Drugs. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 7:30 pm. Tickets start at only $19.

Another win for the Lions keeps them in the chase for a home playoff game next month. Join us for a night of Western-themed fun, including a mechanical bull and lasso performers on the concourse. Halftime features a musical performance from Whiskey Blind.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.