Stamps Add Running Back to Practice Roster

Published on October 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampers have added American running back Antario Brown to their practice roster.

Antario Brown

#32

Running back

College: Northern Illinois

Height: 5.10

Weight: 221

Born: Dec. 29, 2002

Birthplace: Savannah, GA

American

Brown played 41 games over four seasons at Northern Illinois University. He accumulated 3,090 rushing yards with the Huskies including 1,296 as a junior in 2023 as he earned first-team all-Mid-American Conference honours.

Brown had 26 career rushing touchdowns at NIU and also had 21 catches for 263 yards and two scores.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have released American defensive back Tyler Richardson. In 17 games over two seasons with Calgary, Richardson accumulated 63 defensive tackles, three special-teams stops and one interception.







