Stampeders Add Four

The Calgary Stampeders have signed four rookie Americans including receivers Corey Dyches and Melquan Stovall and defensive linemen Savio Frazier and Elijah Hills.

Corey Dyches

Receiver

College: California

Height: 6.02

Weight: 220

Born: Aug. 27, 2002

Birthplace: Washington, DC

American

Dyches played his senior season at the University of California, Berkeley and in nine games for the Golden Bears, he made 17 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to transferring to Cal, he played 39 games over four years at Maryland. Dyches had 107 career receptions with the Terrapins for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns and was named third-team all-Big Ten in 2023 after making 49 grabs for 491 yards and two TDs.

Melquan Stovall

Receiver

College: Arizona State

Height: 5.09

Weight: 185

Born: June 5, 2001

Birthplace: San Bernadino, CA

American

Stovall attended the rookie mini-camp of the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May.

Stovall played his final two collegiate seasons at Arizona State and had 42 catches for 494 yards in 26 games including 21 starts for the Sun Devils. He played three games for Colorado State in 2022 and made 13 receptions for 106 yards.

Stovall started his university career with 30 games over three seasons at Nevada. He had 108 catches for 1,064 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Wolf Pack.

Savio Frazier

Defensive lineman

College: Miami (Ohio)

Height: 6.00

Weight: 295

Born: Dec. 17, 2002

Birthplace: Hampton, GA

American

Frazier played his senior collegiate season at Miami of Ohio. In 14 games including seven starts for the RedHawks, he recorded 24 tackles including five tackles for loss and added 2.5 sacks while being named the team's defensive newcomer of the year.

He transferred to Miami after three seasons at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. In 33 career games for the Bears, Frazier accumulated 74 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Elijah Hills

Defensive lineman

College: Wisconsin

Height: 6.03

Weight: 282

Born: Mar. 15, 2003

Birthplace: Rockaway, NJ

American

Hills attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers after concluding his university career in 2024 by playing his senior season at Wisconsin. In 12 games for the Badgers, he made 26 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and added three sacks and one fumble recovery.

Hills transferred to Wisconsin after three seasons at the University of Albany. In 35 games for the Great Danes, he recorded 67 tackles including 17.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.







