Seven Stamps Earn West Division Honours

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Seven members of the Calgary Stampeders have been voted to the West Division all-CFL team - running back Dedrick Mills, offensive guard Zack Williams, defensive end Clarence Hicks, defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings, safety Damon Webb, cornerback Adrian Greene and punter Mark Vassett.

It's the second division honour for Webb, who was an East all-star in 2024 as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks, while the other six players are all first-time all-stars.

The division all-CFL team is determined by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), CFL head coaches and participants in a fan vote.

Here is a closer look at Calgary's honourees:

Dedrick Mills (running back)

Mills won the CFL rushing crown in 2025 and earned the Stampeders' nomination for Most Outstanding Player. He had single-season career highs of 1,409 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns and also had 33 receptions for 292 yards. Mills produced four 100-yard rushing games this season and led the league with 46 carries of at least 10 yards.

Zack Williams (offensive guard)

One of the big men who helped pave the way for Mills' rushing title, Williams started all 18 games at left guard and earned the team's nomination for the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Player award. Calgary led the CFL this season with an average of 126.7 rushing yards per contest.

Clarence Hicks (defensive end)

In his second season with the Red and White, Hicks started all 18 regular-season games and was the team's nominee for the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player award. He had 28 tackles including five tackles for loss, a team-leading 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and six knockdowns.

Jaylon Hutchings (defensive tackle)

Hutchings made 17 starts and led all CFL defensive tackles this season with eight sacks. He also had 39 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two knockdowns.

Adrian Greene (cornerback)

The national defensive back finished the regular season with a share of the league lead with six interceptions and he returned two of the picks for touchdowns. Greene made 13 starts at field corner and registered 39 defensive tackles and three knockdowns.

Damon Webb (safety)

An off-season free-agent addition, Webb claimed the starting job at safety and performed admirably before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 18. In 15 games, Webb had 60 tackles including two tackles for loss, two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns and three knockdowns.

Mark Vassett (punter)

The Australian rookie made an impact in his first season with the Stamps as he led the CFL with a net punting average of 41.7 yards - a single-season league record - and also set a new team standard with a gross punting average of 50.0 yards. Vassett, the Stamps' nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, had seven punts that pinned the opposition inside the 10-yard line and served as the holder on place kicks.







