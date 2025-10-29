Rourke and Mitchell Anchor 2025 Divisional All-CFL Teams

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Nathan Rourke and Bo Levi Mitchell are under centre for the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Divisional All-CFL teams. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes lead all teams with 11 selections, while the Saskatchewan Roughriders top the West Division with ten. The 17 national selections are the most since 2013.

The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts in each division's markets, the division's head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote, powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The 2025 All-CFL Team will be announced on November 5.

2025 DIVISIONAL ALL-CFL TEAMS

(POS | West Division | East Division)

* Denotes a national player

OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke* (BC) | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)

RB | Dedrick Mills (CGY) | Greg Bell (HAM)

REC | Nic Demski* (WPG) | Kenny Lawler (HAM)

REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. (BC) | Tyler Snead (MTL)

REC | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | Kiondré Smith* (HAM)

REC | Dohnte Meyers (SSK) | Eugene Lewis (OTT)

REC | Justin McInnis* (BC) | Justin Hardy (OTT)

C | Logan Ferland* (SSK) | Justin Lawrence* (MTL)

G | Zack Williams* (CGY) | Brandon Revenberg* (HAM)

G | Jacob Brammer (SSK) | Pier-Olivier Lestage* (MTL)

OT | Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK) | Quinton Barrow (HAM)

OT | Jarell Broxton (BC) | Nick Callender (MTL)

DEFENCE

DE | Mathieu Betts* (BC) | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund* (MTL)

DE | Clarence Hicks (CGY) | Julian Howsare (HAM)

DT | Jaylon Hutchings (CGY) | Shawn Oakman (MTL)

DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | Casey Sayles (HAM)

LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | Tyrice Beverette (MTL)

LB | Tony Jones (WPG) | Darnell Sankey (MTL)

CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | Adarius Pickett (OTT)

CB | Tevaughn Campbell* (SSK) | Jamal Peters (HAM)

CB | Adrian Greene* (CGY) | Tarvarus McFadden (TOR)

HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | DaShaun Amos (HAM)

HB | Evan Holm (WPG) | Wesley Sutton (MTL)

S | Damon Webb (CGY) | Stavros Katsantonis* (HAM)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Sean Whyte* (BC) | Lirim Hajrullahu* (TOR)

P | Mark Vassett (CGY) | Joseph Zema (MTL)

ST | Trey Vaval (WPG) | Tyrell Richards* (MTL)







