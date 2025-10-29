11 Alouettes on the East Division All-CFL Team

Montreal - The Canadian Football League (CFL) unveiled on Wednesday the East Division All-CFL selections. Wide receiver Tyler Snead, offensive linemen Justin Lawrence, Nick Callender, P.O. Lestage, defensive linemen Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Shawn Oakman, linebackers Tyrice Beverette, Darnell Sankey, Tyrell Richards, defensive back Wes Sutton, and punter Joseph Zema of the Montreal Alouettes were all named East Division All-CFL.

The players were selected by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the head coaches of CFL teams.

Tyler Snead - Wide Receiver (1st Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

The Alouettes receiver finished fifth in the CFL with 1,129 yards and four touchdowns. He played in 17 of the team's 18 games this season.

Justin Lawrence - Offensive Line (2nd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2022, 2025

Lawrence's presence brought stability to the offensive line, as he started 13 games this season. His blocking was key to quarterback Davis Alexander's success, giving him the time to make accurate throws. He helped rookie running back Travis Theis to earn 365 yards on 70 runs and collected 157 yards passing yards.

Nick Callender - Left Tackle (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2023, 2024, 2025

Callender played 14 regular-season games with the Alouettes, all as a starter at left tackle. His excellent play on the offensive line helped quarterback Davis Alexander enjoy a strong season. He also helped receiver Tyler Snead accumulate 1,129 receiving yards by giving the quarterbacks more time to throw.

P.O. Lestage - Offensive Line (1st Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

Lestage played all 18 regular-season games for the Alouettes and had to adapt to more than four different quarterbacks during the season - Davis Alexander, James Morgan, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and Caleb Evans. He contributed significantly to protecting the Alouettes' quarterbacks, allowing Tyson Philpot to gain 804 receiving yards in just 12 games.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund - Defensive Line (2nd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2024, 2025

The former Southeastern Louisiana University standout continues to be one of the team's defensive leaders. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native recorded 27 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle, along with 11 sacks, ranking among the league leaders. He played in every game this season.

Shawn Oakman - Defensive Line (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2021, 2022, 2025

The 33-year-old made a strong impression in his first season in Montreal. He recorded 34 defensive tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Tyrice Beverette - Linebacker (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2023, 2024, 2025

This marks his third selection in four seasons with the team. The 28-year-old posted 83 defensive tackles, seven on special teams, adding seven sacks, and four interceptions.

Darnell Sankey - Linebacker (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2024, 2025

West Division All-CFL: 2021

The 31-year-old finished third in the league with 103 total tackles, adding two sacks and two special teams tackles. He played every regular-season game.

Tyrell Richards - Linebacker (1st Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

The former first overall pick of the Alouettes in the 2022 CFL Draft was a dominant presence on special teams, recording 30 tackles, the most in the league. He was just one tackle shy of tying the team record of 31.

Wesley Sutton - Defensive Back (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2022, 2023, 2025

The 29-year-old American played all 18 regular-season games. He collected 56 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles, and intercepted two passes. The Northern Arizona University alum continues to be a reliable force in the secondary.

Joseph Zema - Kicker (1st Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

The Australian punter continues to display surgical precision when handling the ball. He led the league with 12 punts inside the 10-yard line. On 98 punts, he totaled 3,786 yards.







