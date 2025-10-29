Hajrullahu & McFadden Named to East Division All-CFL Team
Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - Two Toronto Argonauts players were announced as East Division All-CFL players this year: Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and defensive back Tarvarus McFadden.
Hajrullahu had one of the best kicking seasons in Boatmen history in 2025. The six-year CFLer set a team record when he kicked his 57th field goal through the uprights in week 20. That same kick was also his 12th field goal of at least 50 yards this season, setting a new CFL benchmark while also tying a team record for most consecutive field goals made with 18 in a row. His 208 points are the second most in team history. Hajrullahu ranks second in the CFL in field goals made and fourth in percentage (89.1). This is Hajrullahu's fourth Division All-CFL nod (2016, 2019, 2024-2025).
McFadden tied for the league lead with six interceptions in 2025, a career high for the four-year CFL veteran. The Florida State product also finished with a career high in defensive tackles with 43 while chipping in one fumble recovery. McFadden played all 18 games in 2025 for the first time since 2022.
The 2025 All-CFL team will be announced on November 5th.
Canadian Football League Stories from October 29, 2025
- Elks Extend All-CFL Defensive Back Tyrell Ford - Edmonton Elks
- Seven Stamps Earn West Division Honours - Calgary Stampeders
- Six Lions Named to West Division All-CFL Team - B.C. Lions
- Hajrullahu & McFadden Named to East Division All-CFL Team - Toronto Argonauts
- Hardy, Lewis and Pickett Earn East Division All-CFL - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Lead West Division with 10 Divisional All-CFL Honourees - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Four Blue Bombers Named West Division All-Stars - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Rourke and Mitchell Anchor 2025 Divisional All-CFL Teams - CFL
- 11 Alouettes on the East Division All-CFL Team - Montreal Alouettes
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Unveil Extensive Plans for Eastern Final "Blackout Game" - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Add Dava, Domagala, Dixon to Practice Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stampeders Add Veteran O-Lineman to Practice Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Auclair, Mcgee, Findlay & Hatcher Named to All-October Honour Roll - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: October - Harris Takes Home Player of the Month - CFL
- Alouettes Add DT Hawthorne - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.