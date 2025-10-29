Hajrullahu & McFadden Named to East Division All-CFL Team

Published on October 29, 2025

TORONTO - Two Toronto Argonauts players were announced as East Division All-CFL players this year: Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and defensive back Tarvarus McFadden.

Hajrullahu had one of the best kicking seasons in Boatmen history in 2025. The six-year CFLer set a team record when he kicked his 57th field goal through the uprights in week 20. That same kick was also his 12th field goal of at least 50 yards this season, setting a new CFL benchmark while also tying a team record for most consecutive field goals made with 18 in a row. His 208 points are the second most in team history. Hajrullahu ranks second in the CFL in field goals made and fourth in percentage (89.1). This is Hajrullahu's fourth Division All-CFL nod (2016, 2019, 2024-2025).

McFadden tied for the league lead with six interceptions in 2025, a career high for the four-year CFL veteran. The Florida State product also finished with a career high in defensive tackles with 43 while chipping in one fumble recovery. McFadden played all 18 games in 2025 for the first time since 2022.

