Argos Sign 2025 Draft Pick Jalen Rayam

Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has signed Canadian LB Jalen Rayam. Rayam was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 CFL Draft.

Rayam, 6'0"/225lbs, attended the University of Texas at El Paso in 2024, but suffered a season-ending injury on the third play of his first game for the Miners. Born in Calgary, Rayam played at Middle Tennessee State from 2022 to 2023, seeing action in 14 games and tallying 38 tackles, three for loss, and half a sack. Rayam began his collegiate experience at the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2018 to 2021, playing in 20 games and recording 18 tackles and one sack.

The team also announced the release of American RB Miyan Williams.







