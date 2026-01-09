Riders Add Johnson, Stusek to 2026 Coaching Staff, Announce Football Operations Staff

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce the Roughriders' Coaching and Football Operations staff for the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

New additions to Head Coach Corey Mace's staff for the 2026 campaign are Micah Johnson (Defensive Line) and Jeff Stusek (Assistant, Special Teams). In addition, Joshua Bell has been named the Club's Defensive Coordinator. Jordan Linnen will take over as the Defensive Backs Coach. The remaining members of the 2025 Grey Cup Championship Coaching and Football Operations Staff will continue in their positions for the 2026 season.

Micah Johnson

Defensive Line

One the league's premier interior defensive lineman will stay in Green and White to coach the position he spent 13 years excelling at. On the field Johnson was known power, consistency and leadership in the trenches and he built a career that included three Grey Cup championships, five All-CFL selections and seven divisional All-CFL nods. Johnson officially announced his retirement on January 5th, having appeared in 177 regular season games, tallying 309 defensive tackles and 71 sacks.

Jeff Stusek

Assistant, Special Teams

Stusek joins the Roughriders with an extensive background coaching football in Saskatchewan. He joined the University of Regina Rams program in 2017, serving as the Receivers Coach for three seasons, before transitioning to the Special Teams Coordinator in 2020. He was named the Assistant Head Coach of the program in 2022. Beyond the university level, Stusek served as the Head Coach of Team Saskatchewan during their back-to-back Football Canada Cup championships in 2018 and 2019, assisted with the South Sask Selects program and has coached High School and Regina Minor Football. He was a member of the Riders' Board of Directors from 2010 to 2019, serving three three-year terms. Most recently, Stusek joined the Roughriders as a guest coach at Training Camp in 2024 and 2025.

Roughriders Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day and Head Coach Corey Mace will be available to media on Monday at CFL Winter Meetings. Please contact CFL Communications for the virtual link.

Football Operations

Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day

Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Kyle Carson

Assistant General Manager Paul Jones

Director, Football Operations Jordan Greenly

Assistant Director of Player Personnel Larry Dean

Coaching Staff

Head Coach Corey Mace

Offensive Coordinator Marc Mueller

Defensive Coordinator Joshua Bell

Special Teams Coordinator Kent Maugeri

Offensive Line Edwin Harrison

Receivers Marquay McDaniel

Running Backs Andrew Harris

Offensive Assistant Josh Donnelly

Run Game Coordinator and Linebackers Travis Brown

Defensive Line Micah Johnson

Defensive Backs Jordan Linnen

Assistant Special Teams Jeff Stusek

Equipment Staff

Manager, Equipment Gordon Gilroy

Assistant Manager, Equipment Ty Robinson

Video Staff

Manager, Video and Analytics Nick Bowley

Video and Analytics Nathan Schellenberg

Video and Analytics Michael Woytowich

Health & Wellness

Head Athletic Therapist Greg Mayer

Assistant Head Athletic Therapist Brooke Kosolofski

Head, Strength and Conditioning Dan Farthing

Team Chaplain Jared LaCoste







