Stampeders Mourn Death of Jim Furlong

Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the death of alumnus Jim Furlong, who played 174 games with the Red and White from 1962 to 1974. He was 85.

Born in Winnipeg and raised in Lethbridge, Furlong joined the Stampeders in 1962 after playing at the University of Tulsa and saw action as a linebacker, a punter, a defensive lineman and a receiver over the course of his 12-year career in Calgary.

Furlong was a West Division all-star at linebacker in 1965 and was a member of the Stamps' 1971 Grey Cup championship team. He is in the top 10 all-time when it comes to the number of seasons played with the franchise.

"Jim was a stalwart of the Stampeders in the 1960s and 1970s and the Stampeders will forever be grateful for his contributions to the organization," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "We offer our deepest condolences to Jim's family and friends."

Furlong is among the franchise's all-time punting leaders with 707 career kicks for 28,898 yards. He also had 15 career interceptions.

He officially announced his retirement as a player in June of 1974 and moved to Vernon, B.C., to become a high-school teacher. He also remained involved in the game as a minor-football coach.

Furlong's sons Sean and Craig both played football for the University of Calgary Dinos. Sean led Canadian university in receptions in 1989 and was drafted by the Stampeders in 1990.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2026

