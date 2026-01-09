Tiger-Cats Ink American Defensive Back Kaleb Ford-Dement
Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Kaleb Ford-Dement.
Ford-Dement, 26, is a 5-11, 178-pound defensive back from Whitehouse, Texas. He most recently spent time with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas after signing with the club in August 2024.
The defensive back entered the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in May 2024. He later joined the New Orleans Saints, appearing in one preseason game, before signing with San Antonio.
Collegiately, Ford-Dement began his career at Kilgore College in 2018, recording 34 tackles, six interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 12 games. He transferred to Old Dominion (2019-20), totaling 26 tackles, two interceptions, and 15 pass breakups in 12 games, earning Second Team All-Conference USA honours in 2019. Ford-Dement later appeared in 12 games at Washington State, posting 10 tackles and one pass breakup, before concluding his collegiate career at Texas State in 2023 with 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 13 games.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Stampeders Mourn Death of Jim Furlong - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Sign 2025 Draft Pick Jalen Rayam - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Wakefield - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stampeders Sign Rookie DB Coley - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Ink American Defensive Back Kaleb Ford-Dement - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Add Johnson, Stusek to 2026 Coaching Staff, Announce Football Operations Staff - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Ink American Defensive Back Kaleb Ford-Dement
- Tiger-Cats Release Punter Constantinou and Wide Receiver Wooden Sr. to Pursue NFL Opportunities
- Tiger-Cats Release Defensive Lineman Casey Sayles
- Tiger-Cats Extend Four-Time East Division Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Brandon Revenberg
- Tiger-Cats Extend All-CFL Veteran Defensive Back Stavros Katsantonis