Tiger-Cats Ink American Defensive Back Kaleb Ford-Dement

Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Kaleb Ford-Dement.

Ford-Dement, 26, is a 5-11, 178-pound defensive back from Whitehouse, Texas. He most recently spent time with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas after signing with the club in August 2024.

The defensive back entered the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in May 2024. He later joined the New Orleans Saints, appearing in one preseason game, before signing with San Antonio.

Collegiately, Ford-Dement began his career at Kilgore College in 2018, recording 34 tackles, six interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 12 games. He transferred to Old Dominion (2019-20), totaling 26 tackles, two interceptions, and 15 pass breakups in 12 games, earning Second Team All-Conference USA honours in 2019. Ford-Dement later appeared in 12 games at Washington State, posting 10 tackles and one pass breakup, before concluding his collegiate career at Texas State in 2023 with 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 13 games.







