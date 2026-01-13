Tiger-Cats Ink Veteran Offensive Lineman Chris Kolankowski
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed national offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski.
Kolankowski, 33, brings seven seasons of CFL experience to Hamilton. The 6-foot-1, 307-pound native of Etobicoke, Toronto, Ontario, began his professional career with the Toronto Argonauts, who selected him in the sixth round (49th overall) of the 2016 CFL Draft. He spent two seasons with Toronto, appearing in 24 regular season and playoff games, and was a member of the Argonauts' 105th Grey Cup championship team in 2017.
After signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2020, Kolankowski played in five seasons with the club from 2021 to 2025. He appeared in 81 regular season and playoff games with Winnipeg and helped the Blue Bombers capture the 108th Grey Cup in 2021.
