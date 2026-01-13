RedBlacks Release Defensive Back Pickett

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has released defensive back Adarius Pickett.

"After discussions with his agent, we have decided to release Adarius to allow him to pursue free agency," said Shawn Burke, Vice President of Football Operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "We would like to thank Adarius for his contributions to our club over the past two seasons both on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Pickett suited up in 31 games over his two seasons with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), registering 164 total tackles, with 136 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks and two interceptions. The former UCLA defensive back has played 79 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS, Toronto Argonauts (2023) and Montreal Alouettes (2021-22), registering 403 total tackles, 337 defensive tackles, 14 quarterback sacks and four interceptions.







