Winnipeg Football Club Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Published on January 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors is pleased to announce the election of two new directors, the re-election of six directors, and thank two outgoing directors for their years of service.

Grant Ostir and Bram Strain have been elected to the Winnipeg Football Club's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026 and were chosen through the open public nomination process first initiated by the Club in March 2013. With these elections, the number of new directors elected from the community at large has grown to twenty-three. The Board also announced the re-election of Shaun Hauser, Carmine Militano, Mike Pyle, Perry Rose, Scott Sissons, and Lisa Stiver.

Neil Armstrong and Kevin Neiles retired from the Board effective January 1, 2026. "We thank Neil and Kevin for their tireless dedication and years of service to the Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors," said Board Chair Scott Sissons. "We are excited with the addition of Grant and Bram to the Board who collectively bring a wealth of experience as business leaders".

Grant Ostir is Chief Executive Officer of Western Financial Group, where he leads with a strong commitment to purpose-driven leadership and a culture that balances care with operational excellence. With nearly three decades of experience, Grant has held senior positions in the insurance brokerage field, driving strategies that fuel growth and strengthen client relationships. He holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Manitoba and is dedicated to building high-performance teams that deliver exceptional results. Grant also serves as President of the Western Communities Foundation, reflecting his deep commitment to giving back and investing in local communities through meaningful programs and partnerships.

A lifelong Winnipeg resident and avid sports fan, Grant lives in Winnipeg with his wife, Devon, and has three grown children: Keaton, Hayden and Sydney.

Bramwell (Bram) Strain has been the President and CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba since 2020. The Business Council represents over 100 of the largest most impactful businesses in the province with the focus on making Manitoba a better place to work, live and invest. Prior to joining the Business Council, Bram worked in senior roles in all levels of government including roles in economic development, infrastructure, community development and education. Bram is deeply involved in our community and is a member of the Premiers Business & Jobs Council, on the board of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, the 2023 World Police and Fire Games and CentrePort Canada.

Bram and his wife Laura are lifelong Bomber fans and he looks forward to contributing to the Board and the football club.







