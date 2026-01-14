Tiger-Cats Re-Sign Eastern Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player Julian Howsare

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the club has re-signed All-CFL American defensive lineman Julian Howsare.

Howsare, 33, is coming off a standout 2025 campaign in which he was named the Eastern Division's Most Outstanding Defensive Player and earned All-CFL honours. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Altoona, Pennsylvania was one of the CFL's most disruptive defenders, finishing tied for second in the league with a career-high 13 sacks.

"Julian means a great deal to our organization, not just because of what he brings on the field, but because of who he is as a person," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. "We're excited to keep him in the fold and have his leadership and presence remain part of our group."

In 18 games last season, Howsare recorded 43 defensive tackles, 13 sacks, one interception, one touchdown and two forced fumbles. His season was highlighted by a dominant four-sack performance against Toronto, doubling his previous career high in a single game.

A seven-year CFL veteran, Howsare has appeared in 118 career games, registering 239 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, 45 sacks, three interceptions, one touchdown and five forced fumbles. He has earned All-CFL honours twice (2025) and was named an Eastern Division All-CFL selection in both 2022 and 2025.

"Julian is a difference-maker for us on defence," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach Scott Milanovich. "His motor, physicality, and attention to detail shows up every snap, whether it's setting the edge in the run game, consistently affecting the quarterback or dropping into coverage. He plays with great effort and toughness, and that kind of presence up front makes everyone around him better. We're excited to have Julian back in black and gold and continuing to help anchor our defensive front."

Howsare began his Canadian Football League career with the Tiger-Cats in 2018 and has spent five seasons in Black and Gold (2018-22, 2025), along with two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2023-24).

Originally signed by Hamilton in February 2018 following NFL stints with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks, Howsare played four collegiate seasons at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Defensive Player of the Year in both 2013 and 2014.







