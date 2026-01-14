Tiger-Cats Release American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez to Pursue an NFL Opportunity
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the club has released American defensive lineman Jose Ramirez to pursue an opportunity in the National Football League.

Ramirez, 26, joined the Tiger-Cats in September 2025 and appeared in three games, recording four defensive tackles and one sack.

