Tiger-Cats Release American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez to Pursue an NFL Opportunity

Published on January 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the club has released American defensive lineman Jose Ramirez to pursue an opportunity in the National Football League.

Ramirez, 26, joined the Tiger-Cats in September 2025 and appeared in three games, recording four defensive tackles and one sack.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.