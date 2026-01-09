RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Wakefield

Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed American defensive lineman Michael Wakefield to a one-year deal.

The 6'0, 260-pound native of Valdosta, Georgia, suited up in all 18 games for the REDBLACKS last season, registering 24 defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss, three quarterback sacks and one pass knockdown. Wakefield has played 120 games over his eight seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2017-19, 23-25) and Montreal Alouettes, registering 186 defensive tackles, 31 quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss and one interception.

"Michael has been a key piece of our defensive line and our locker room throughout his time here," said Shawn Burke, Vice President of Football Operations for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "His commitment to this organization, his daily work habits and the way he leads by example set the standard for our group both on and off the field. He brings a level of professionalism and competitiveness that makes everyone around him better and we're excited to have him back in Ottawa."

Wakefield earned East All-CFL honours in 2024 after suiting up in all 18 games, posting 30 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles and a league-leading eight quarterback sacks. He was also unanimously voted the REDBLACKS' nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player that season.

The Florida International University product played 45 games over four seasons with the Panthers (2012-15), registering 118 total tackles and 17.5 sacks. After a successful collegiate career, Wakefield signed in the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent (2016).







Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.