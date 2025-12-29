RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Back Adrian Frye for Two Years

Published on December 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed American defensive back Adrian Frye to a two-year deal.

Frye, 26, suited up in 11 games for Ottawa last season, registering 38 total tackles, including 37 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback sack, one pass knockdown and three forced fumbles. The Texas Tech product has played 16 games over his two seasons with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), posting 48 total tackles with 43 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and three forced fumbles.

Prior to heading to the nation's capital, Frye spent time with the New Orleans Saints (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The Houston, Texas native played 51 games over his five seasons with Texas Tech (2018-22), registering 101 total tackles with seven interceptions.







