RedBlacks Acquire Nyles Morgan in Trade with Elks

Published on December 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has completed a trade with the Edmonton Elks, acquiring American linebacker Nyles Morgan and a pair of draft picks in the 2026 CFL Draft.

"Nyles is a player who I've enjoyed watching from a far over the past several seasons and I'm excited to have him as a key piece of our defence moving forward into next season. He has been a premier linebacker in this league for a number of years, combining elite athleticism, football IQ and natural leadership. We're looking forward to what he will bring to our football club both on and off the field." Said Ryan Dinwiddie, Head Coach and General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Full Trade Details

To Ottawa:

AMER - LB - Nyles Morgan

2026 third round pick (23rd overall)

2026 fifth round pick (41st overall)

To Edmonton:

2026 third round pick (21st overall)

2026 fourth round pick (35th overall)

Morgan, 29, has suited up in 62 games over his five seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Elks (2021-25), registering 386 total tackles, including 377 defensive tackles, seven quarterback sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles. The Chicago, Illinois native played 11 games last season, registering 52 defensive tackles and one forced fumble before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

The Notre Dame product eclipsed the 100 tackle mark in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including posting a league-best 111 defensive tackles in 2024. Over his time with the Elks, he earned a pair of team awards, including being named the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie (2021) and Defensive Player (2024). Prior to heading north of the boarder, Morgan spent time in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2018).







