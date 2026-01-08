RedBlacks Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on January 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie revealed today, the club's coaching staff for the upcoming season, including three returning coaches from last season's staff.

"We're extremely excited about the group we've assembled," said Ryan Dinwiddie, Head Coach and General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "There's a tremendous amount of experience on this staff, with coaches who have won at a high level and understand what it takes to be successful in this league. We've also been intentional about including up-and-coming coaches who bring fresh ideas and energy while also having several former players on staff who understand the demands of a professional football season. We believe this mix of proven winners and emerging coaches puts us in a strong position to lead our football club moving forward."

Full coaching staff:

Head Coach & Offensive Coordinator - Ryan Dinwiddie

Defensive Coordinator - William Fields*

Special Teams Coordinator - Jeff Reinebold

Quarterbacks - Drew Tate

Receivers - Pete Costanza

Offensive Line - Mike Gibson*

Running Backs - Evan Harrington

Defensive Line - Phillip Daniels

Linebackers - Damaso Munoz

Assistant Special Teams Coordinator and Quality Control - Nate Taylor*

*Denotes returning coach

Reinebold brings over 40 years of coaching experience to the REDBLACKS' staff, including 17 years of CFL coaching experience, 19 years in college football and five years in NFL Europe. The South Bend, Indiana native most recently served as the defensive tackles coach at the University of Hawaii (2024-25) under head coach Timmy Chang. Prior to his time at Hawaii, Reinebold completed his third stint as the Special Teams Coordinator with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2023, '19-21, '13-16) and has also served as a head coach with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1997-98). His additional CFL experience includes stops with the BC Lions (2018, '96, 91-93), Montreal Alouettes (2012), Edmonton (1995) and Las Vegas Posse (1994).

Tate most recently spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Toronto Argonauts (2024-25), where he worked under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. The former REDBLACKS quarterback (2017) has eight years of coaching experience, including stops in the CFL with the Argos, Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023) and BC Lions (2019). Additionally, he has spent time at the collegiate level with Northern Iowa (2022), UT Martin (2021) and Coastal Carolina (2018). Tate is a three-time Grey Cup champion, having won two as a player (2007, 14) and one as a coach (2024).

Costanza brings 31 years of coaching experience to the staff, including spending the past 17 seasons in the CFL and is a six-time Grey Cup champion (2008, '14, '18, '21, '22, '24). The New Jersey native most recently worked under coach Dinwiddie with the Toronto Argonauts (2022-25) and has also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2020-21) and Calgary Stampeders (2008-19). Prior to heading north of the border, Costanza spent two seasons coaching college football (2006-07) and 12 seasons coaching arena football.

Harrington has 12 seasons of professional and college football coaching experience, including spending the past three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys (2022-25). The former University of Colorado fullback's coaching resume includes stops at North Carolina Central University (2021), the Washington Football Team (2019), Independence Community College (2018), Winterthur Warriors (2016-18), Frankfurt Galaxy (2015), Basel Gladiators (2014) and College of the Canyons (2013).

Daniels most recently helped the Saskatchewan Roughriders capture the 112th Grey Cup, serving as the club's defensive line coach for the past two seasons (2024-25). Prior to heading to the CFL, Daniels spent four seasons on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff (2016-19), helping the club win Super Bowl 52 in 2018. He also spent a season in the USFL as a defensive line coach with the Houston Gamblers (2023). A fourth-round pick defensive lineman out of Georgia, Daniels played 201 games over 14 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks (1996-99), Chicago Bears (2000-03) and Washington (2004-10).

Munoz spent the past six seasons working as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Rutgers University (2020-25). The former East All-CFL linebacker spent three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2014-16), helping the club win a Grey Cup championship in 2016. The Miami, Florida native played 98 games over his six seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS and Edmonton (2011-13). He also spent time in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011).







Canadian Football League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.