Tiger-Cats Release Defensive Lineman Casey Sayles

Published on January 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the club has released American defensive lineman Casey Sayles.

Sayles, 30, joined the Tiger-Cats in February 2023 and spent three seasons with the club (2023-25). Over his time in Hamilton, the Omaha, Nebraska native appeared in 51 games, recording 122 defensive tackles, 18 sacks, and one forced fumble.

In the 2025 season, Sayles suited up in 17 regular-season games, posting 34 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He earned Eastern Division All-CFL honours in both the 2023 and 2025 seasons.

"Casey consistently demonstrated the preparation, competitiveness, and on-field execution we expect from our players," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach Scott Milanovich. "He approached every practice and game with purpose. We appreciate Casey's contributions on the field and wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

"From the moment Casey walked into the building during my time as head coach, he helped us sustain a high standard of performance and consistently demonstrated the utmost professionalism," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. "Casey is an All-Star both as a person and a player, and we want to sincerely thank him and his family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."







