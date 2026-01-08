Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Linebacker Tanner Cadwallader

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Canadian linebacker Tanner Cadwallader.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Cadwallader (5-11, 216; Wilfrid Laurier University; born: June 24, 1997, in Georgetown, ON.) returns in 2026 for his sixth year with the Blue Bombers and following another season in which he was a steady presence on special teams, recording 14 tackles on the kick cover units - third most on the club after Michael Ayers (23) and Jaylen Smith (22).

Cadwallader, now 28, was selected by the Blue Bombers in the 7th round, 64th overall, in the 2020 Canadian Football League Draft and has not missed a single game since his rookie season in 2021 -- suiting up for all 86 regular-season games and every playoff contest over that span.

He has finished second or third in special teams tackles for the club in each year from 2022-25 and his career total of 68 currently ranks 12th in club history - just four shy of moving into the Top 10.







