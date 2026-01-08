Roughriders Release Dohnte Meyers for NFL Opportunity

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American wide receiver Dohnte Meyers to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Meyers is coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Roughriders, catching 65 receptions for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns. The speedy receiver posted a 16.2 average yards per catch and had four games with more than 100 yards receiving, including going six four six for 156 yards and a touchdown (26.3 yards per catch) in Week 18 against Ottawa. Clutch in the postseason, Meyers will be remembered for his 21-yard grab that set up Tommy Nield's touchdown in the Western Final, sending the Roughriders to the Grey Cup. He followed that performance with a perfect four-for-four showing for 76 yards in the championship game, helping secure the Club's fifth Grey Cup.

The Club thanks Dohnte for his contributions over the past two seasons and extends its best as he embarks on the next chapter of his football career.







