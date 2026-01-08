Tiger-Cats Release Punter Constantinou and Wide Receiver Wooden Sr. to Pursue NFL Opportunities

January 8, 2026

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the club has released global punter Nik Constantinou and American wide receiver Isaiah Wooden Sr. to pursue opportunities in the National Football League.

Constantinou, 26, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2024 CFL Global Draft and signed with the club in May 2024. Over two seasons in Hamilton (2024-25), the Melbourne, Australia native appeared in 36 games, punting 192 times for 7,180 yards with a 47.6-yard average.

Wooden Sr., 25, joined the Tiger-Cats in October 2024 and made his debut in the club's final game of the 2024 regular season. During the 2025 season, the San Diego, California native appeared in 14 games, returning 38 punts for 570 yards and one touchdown, and 45 kickoffs for 1,185 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 22 yards. He was named to the CFL Honour Roll in Week 5 and Week 7.

"We want to thank Nik and Isaiah for their professionalism and the contributions they made to our organization," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. "Nik provided consistency and reliability in our kicking game, while Isaiah brought energy and explosiveness to our return units. Both players have earned this opportunity, and we fully support them in taking on this new challenge in their careers. We wish them all the best."







