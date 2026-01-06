Tiger-Cats Extend Four-Time East Division Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Brandon Revenberg

Published on January 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the club has extended All-CFL national offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg to a 1-year contract.

Revenberg, 33, has been a cornerstone of the Tiger-Cats' offensive line since joining the club in 2016, appearing in 156 career games over nine seasons (2016-25). The 6-4, 300-pound native of Essex, Ontario started all 18 games at left guard during the 2025 season, earning All-CFL and East Division All-CFL honours for the fifth and sixth time in his career, respectively. He was also named the East Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the fourth time (2018, 2021, 2022, 2025).

"Hamilton has been home for a long time, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to come back for another season," Revenberg said. "This organization, this locker room, and this city mean a lot to me. I still feel a strong responsibility to lead, to set the standard up front, and to do everything I can to help this team win. I'm excited to get back to work and continue building something special here."

During the 2025 campaign, Revenberg played a key role in anchoring an offensive line that protected the league's leading passer, Bo Levi Mitchell, while also helping clear the way for running back Greg Bell to rush for over 1,000 yards.

"Brandon has been one of the most consistent and reliable players in this league for years," said Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach Scott Milanovich. "His work ethic, toughness, and leadership define what it means to be a Tiger-Cat. He's a cornerstone of our core group and someone our young players can lean on. Having him back is huge for our organization."

Originally selected third overall by the Tiger-Cats in the first round of the 2016 CFL Draft, Revenberg signed with the club that same year and has since been re-signed in 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023. His longevity and continued excellence have made him the longest-serving player on the current roster.

Collegiately, Revenberg attended Grand Valley State University, where he appeared in 32 games for the Lakers. At the professional level, he has developed a reputation for durability and reliability, having missed just two games over his CFL career and never missing a game due to injury.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.