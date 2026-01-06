Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Halfback Evan Holm to Two-Year Contract Extension
Published on January 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with veteran defensive back Evan Holm.
He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.
Holm (5-11, 188; University of North Dakota; born: May 14, 1998, in Edina, MN.) returns in 2026 for his fifth year with the Blue Bombers and following a 2025 season that was the best in his Canadian Football League career.
Holm was named to the CFL and West Division All-Star teams in 2025 and was also saluted as the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive player after finishing with 55 tackles, six more on special teams, two forced fumbles and a team high four interceptions.
He started all 18 regular-season games and the Eastern Semi-Final in 2025 and has not missed a single contest since 2023, with 63 games - all as a Blue Bomber - now to his name.
Holm dressed for 47 games, starting 25, during his days with the Fighting Hawks and earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours during his redshirt senior season (2020-21) and was named as an honourable mention to the MVFC All-Academic Team. Holm was named UND's most-valuable defensive back in his junior season and as a freshman was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Als Add a Defensive Tackle - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Halfback Evan Holm to Two-Year Contract Extension - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Jeshrun Antwi Announces Retirement - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Extend Four-Time East Division Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Brandon Revenberg - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Halfback Evan Holm to Two-Year Contract Extension
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Tanner Schmekel
- Blue Bombers Add Five to Roster
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Tui Eli to Two-Year Contract
- Blue Bombers Sign QB Payton Thorne