Blue Bombers Sign All-CFL Halfback Evan Holm to Two-Year Contract Extension

Published on January 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with veteran defensive back Evan Holm.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Holm (5-11, 188; University of North Dakota; born: May 14, 1998, in Edina, MN.) returns in 2026 for his fifth year with the Blue Bombers and following a 2025 season that was the best in his Canadian Football League career.

Holm was named to the CFL and West Division All-Star teams in 2025 and was also saluted as the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive player after finishing with 55 tackles, six more on special teams, two forced fumbles and a team high four interceptions.

He started all 18 regular-season games and the Eastern Semi-Final in 2025 and has not missed a single contest since 2023, with 63 games - all as a Blue Bomber - now to his name.

Holm dressed for 47 games, starting 25, during his days with the Fighting Hawks and earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours during his redshirt senior season (2020-21) and was named as an honourable mention to the MVFC All-Academic Team. Holm was named UND's most-valuable defensive back in his junior season and as a freshman was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team.







