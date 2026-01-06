Als Add a Defensive Tackle
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of American defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo for the 2026-2027 seasons.
Nwankwo (5'11", 290 lb) played four years at the University of Houston and one season at the University of Colorado. With the Cougars, he suited up for 40 games, recording 94 tackles and four sacks. With the Buffaloes, he appeared in 11 games, totaling 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, while also forcing one fumble and recovering one. That year, the Houston, TX native was selected to play in the Hula Bowl. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors as a defensive tackle and as Defensive Player of the Year.
