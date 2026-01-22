Als Sign a Deal with Americans DB Trey Jones III and DL Bryce Ganious

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of defensive back Trey Jones III and defensive lineman Bryce Ganious. Both Americans inked two-year deals (2026-2027).

Jones III (6'2", 215 lb) transferred to Texas A&M University in 2024 and produced 16 tackles (9 solos, 7 assisted), two knockdowns in 11 games for the Aggies.

He spent five seasons at Central Michigan University (2019-23) earning 188 tackles (108 solos, 80 assisted), 9.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight knockdowns. The 24-year-old also forced one fumble recovery while recovering one and had a blocked kick in 44 games for the Chippewas.

In 2022, he was named Fourth Team All-MAC by Phil Steele after finishing the season with a career-high 85 tackles (47 solos, 38 assists), 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and one blocked kick in 11 games.

Ganious (6'1", 300 lb) transferred to Wake Forest University (2023-24) and produced 54 tackles (15 solos, 39 assists), 7.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 22 games for the Demon Deacons.

He spent two seasons at University Villanova (2021-22) and produced 58 tackles (26 solos, 32 assists), 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also forced three fumbles, and recovered one in 24 games for the Wildcats. In his final season at Villanova, he made 36 tackles (17 solos, 19 assists), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, forced a fumble, and recovered one in 11 games.

The 22-year-old from Houston, Texas signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in Aug 2025. He played in one preseason game against the Washington Commanders.







