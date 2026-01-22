Roughriders Sign former Old Dominion Standout Marcus Haynes
Published on January 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Marcus Haynes.
Haynes(6'4-240) signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023, playing in three preseason games. He registered five tackles and one pass deflection and was signed to the Club's practice roster. He went on to spend time with the Texans, Steelers, Browns. In 2025 he joined the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas and suited up for two games, registering seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack before he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts, attending training camp with the team this past summer.
Collegiately, Haynes played 49 games and started in 21 at Old Dominion. He registered 102 total tackles (including 22 for a loss), 15 sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the Monarchs. He started all 12 games as a senior in 2022.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 22, 2026
- Als Sign a Deal with Americans DB Trey Jones III and DL Bryce Ganious - Montreal Alouettes
- Grey Cup Hits the Road: Championship Trophy to Tour Rider Nation this Winter - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats' Jamal Peters to Join United Way's Sleepless for Our Community - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Roughriders Sign former Old Dominion Standout Marcus Haynes - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Back Bennett Williams - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive End Willie Jefferson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Grey Cup Hits the Road: Championship Trophy to Tour Rider Nation this Winter
- Roughriders Sign former Old Dominion Standout Marcus Haynes
- Roughriders Indigenous Logo Proceeds Drive $60,000 Investment in Indigenous Students
- Riders Extend 2023 First-Round Draft Selection Lake Korte-Moore
- Riders Add Pass Rusher Desmond Evans