RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Back Bennett Williams

Published on January 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed American defensive back Bennett Williams to a one-year deal.

Williams, 26, suited up in nine games last season in the nation's capital, registering 26 total tackles tackles with 17 defensive tackles and two forced fumble. The 6'0, 206-pound native of Campbell, California has suited up in 20 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), posting 55 total tackles, with 44 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles.

The Oregon product spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. Before turning pro, Williams played 25 games over his three seasons at Oregon (2020-22), registering 108 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. Before transferring to Oregon, Williams began his collegiate career at Illinois, where he played 12 games over two seasons (2017-18) registering 65 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble.







