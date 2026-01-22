Grey Cup Hits the Road: Championship Trophy to Tour Rider Nation this Winter

Get ready to celebrate the Roughriders Grey Cup Championship - Rider Nation style. The iconic Grey Cup trophy will embark on a province-wide community tour throughout February and March, giving fans across Saskatchewan the opportunity to share in the Roughriders fifth Grey Cup Championship.

The Grey Cup will visit cities, towns and gatherings across the province, appearing at a variety of community events and special locations to celebrate the passion and pride that defines Rider Nation. These stops will provide fans with the opportunity to see the Grey Cup, take photos, and take part in community-focused celebrations.

"The Grey Cup Championship belongs to all of Rider Nation, whose passion and belief carried us through the entire season," said Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "This tour allows us to bring the celebration directly to the fans and communities across Saskatchewan who were with us from opening kickoff to the final whistle, providing as many people as possible with the opportunity to share in the joy of our fifth Grey Cup Championship."

The Tour will officially kick off on Saturday, February 7th at the Elgar Petersen Arena when the Humboldt Broncos take on the Estevan Bruins. The visit fulfills a Club commitment to the Broncos and the City of Humboldt after the tragic bus crash; to be one of the first communities the Grey Cup would stop after the Roughriders won. Further details will be communicated closer to the event date.

Before the tour officially begins, fans will have an opportunity to spend time with the Grey Cup at the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic, taking place January 31st at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon. The Cup will be available for photo opportunities on the concourse for the first half of the hockey game then reappear at the end of the game for the autograph signing with past and present Roughrider players and NHL alumni! Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 6-16, and children 5 and under are free. Visit riderville.com/winterclassic for more information.

Public tour stops and event details will be announced on a continual basis on riderville.com and through the Club's social media channels.







