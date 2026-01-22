Tiger-Cats' Jamal Peters to Join United Way's Sleepless for Our Community

Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive standout Jamal Peters will participate in United Way Halton & Hamilton's Sleepless For Our Community on February 20, with support from the HSG Foundation. He will be joined by Colin Cyr, Senior Manager, Business Services (small business), from FirstOntario Credit Union, a proud club partner, as they will spend the night sleeping in their cars from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. to raise awareness and support for families experiencing poverty across the region.

Sleepless For Our Community is a signature event that highlights the challenges of poverty while raising vital funds to support 124 essential programs providing financial literacy, food security, mental health resources, and youth services. This year, every donation- totaling more than $150,000- will be matched by a generous local family, doubling the impact for those in need.

"I want to help shine a light on the challenges many people in our community face every day," said Jamal Peters. "Taking part in Sleepless For Our Community is a way to give back, raise awareness, and support programs that make a real difference for families in need."

"FirstOntario is proud to support Sleepless For Our Community and the essential impact United Way has across our region," said Colin Cyr, Senior Manager, Business Services (small business), FirstOntario Credit Union. "Participating in this event is a small act, but together we can help elevate awareness, strengthen community support, and inspire others to stand with families who need it most."

Peters joins a line of Tiger-Cats players who have participated in past years, including Marc Liegghio, Chris Van Zeyl, Mason Bennett, Brandon Revenberg and Coulter Woodmansey, continuing the team's commitment to the community.

"At a time when more families are struggling to keep up with the cost of living, events like Sleepless For Our Community remind us that no one should face these challenges alone," said Brad Park, President and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton. "We're grateful to Jamal for using his platform to raise awareness and funds that directly support local programs helping people move toward stability and a more secure future."

For more information on Sleepless For Our Community and how to participate, visit United Way Halton & Hamilton.







