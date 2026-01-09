Stampeders Sign Rookie DB Coley

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Corey Coley Jr.

Corey Coley Jr.

Defensive back

College: North Carolina State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 185

Born: July 27, 2003

Birthplace: Jacksonville, FL

American

Coley played his senior college season at North Carolina State and in six games for the Wolfpack, he made eight tackles and had two pass breakups. He transferred to NC State after three years at Maryland. In 32 games for the Terrapins, he recorded 27 tackles and added three passed defended.







