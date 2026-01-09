Stampeders Sign Rookie DB Coley
Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Corey Coley Jr.
Corey Coley Jr.
Defensive back
College: North Carolina State
Height: 6.01
Weight: 185
Born: July 27, 2003
Birthplace: Jacksonville, FL
American
Coley played his senior college season at North Carolina State and in six games for the Wolfpack, he made eight tackles and had two pass breakups. He transferred to NC State after three years at Maryland. In 32 games for the Terrapins, he recorded 27 tackles and added three passed defended.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Stampeders Mourn Death of Jim Furlong - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Sign 2025 Draft Pick Jalen Rayam - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Wakefield - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stampeders Sign Rookie DB Coley - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Ink American Defensive Back Kaleb Ford-Dement - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Add Johnson, Stusek to 2026 Coaching Staff, Announce Football Operations Staff - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stampeders Mourn Death of Jim Furlong
- Stampeders Sign Rookie DB Coley
- Stamps Add Former Ohio State DB
- Jeshrun Antwi Announces Retirement
- Jarious Jackson Joins Stamps Coaching Staff