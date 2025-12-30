RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Back Amari Henderson

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has re-signed American defensive back Amari Henderson.

Henderson, 28, played nine games last season for the REDBLACKS, posting 18 tackles and one interception. The 6'0, 182-pound native of Charlotte, North Carolina has played 46 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2025) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-24), registering 127 defensive tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Wake Forest product previously spent time in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings (2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020). Henderson played 46 games over his four seasons with the Demon Deacons (2016-19), registering 169 total tackles, seven interceptions, 48 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.







