Alouettes Add One Year to Joseph Zema's Contract

Published on December 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has signed Global punter Joseph Zema to an extension through the end of the 2027 season. He was already under contract for the 2026 season.

Zema (6'0'', 210 lbs.) was named to the All-CFL East squad in 2025. The Australian punter continued to display surgical precision when handling the ball. He led the league with 12 punts inside the 10-yard line. On 98 punts, he totaled 3,786 yards.

The Alouettes selected Zema in the first round (6th overall) of the CFL Global Draft in 2021. In five seasons in the nest, he played 86 games. In 2023, the 31-year-old helped the team win their eight Grey Cup in franchise history.

"Joseph has always delivered since joining us. He's able to place the ball exactly where he wants without ever fearing pressure, and that's a valuable weapon for our team," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "We're happy that we were able to extend his contract by another year."







