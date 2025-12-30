Tiger-Cats Add American Defensive Tackle & Linebacker

Published on December 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed American defensive tackle Caiden Woullard and American linebacker Craig Young.

Woullard, 23, is a 6-4, 264-pound native of Massillon, Ohio. He played his collegiate career at Miami University (2021-23) and the University of Oklahoma (2024). The defensive lineman appeared in 38 games for the RedHawks, recording 75 tackles (35 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles. In his senior season with the Sooners, Woullard played in 11 games, adding 13 tackles (four solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended. Woullard originally signed with the Tiger-Cats in September 2025 and spent time on the club's practice roster.

Young, 24, went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in three preseason games and registering eight tackles (five solo). He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals late in 2024 and again in 2025, appearing in three preseason games and recording nine tackles (four solo). Collegiately, the 6-3, 225-pound native of Fort Wayne, Indiana spent three seasons at Ohio State (2019-21) before transferring to the University of Kansas (2022-23). He appeared in 24 games for the Buckeyes, registering 25 tackles (14 solo), half a tackle for loss, one interception returned for 70 yards and a touchdown, and one pass breakup. In 26 games with the Jayhawks, Young recorded 101 tackles (71 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions for 13 yards, eight pass breakups, and one forced fumble.







