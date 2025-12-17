Tiger-Cats Announce 2026 Football Operations Staff
Published on December 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced their football operations staff for the 2026 season. Led by President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer, the Tiger-Cats front office will benefit from strong continuity, with much of the group returning from the 2025 season.
Orlondo Steinauer - President of Football Operations
Brock Sunderland - Senior Director of Player Personnel
Alex Russell - Assistant General Manager
Dane Vandernat - Director of U.S. Scouting
Cyril Penn - Director of Player Personnel
Tom Flaxman - Director of Canadian Scouting
CJ Paduano - Director of Football Operations
Nick Roberto - Manager of Football Operations
In addition to the returning staff, the Tiger-Cats have made one notable addition to the football operations group. Seasoned football executive Brock Sunderland joins the organization as Senior Director of Player Personnel.
We're fortunate to have a football operations group that knows our players, our process, and our organization," said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations. "Continuity matters and keeps our foundation strong, allowing us to stay aligned in our approach. Brock adds a fresh perspective and valuable experience to the group. We're confident in the collective path this team is on."
Sunderland joins the Tiger-Cats after spending the 2025 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he served as Senior Director of Player Personnel.
A native of Great Falls, Montana, Sunderland has held senior football operations and scouting roles across the CFL and NFL, including serving as General Manager of the Edmonton Elks from 2017 to 2020. His CFL experience also includes time with the Montreal Alouettes as a Regional and Advance Scout (2004-05) before being promoted to Director of Scouting from 2005 to 2007, as well as four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks from 2013 to 2016 as Assistant General Manager, helping the club capture the 2016 Grey Cup. At the NFL level, Sunderland spent six seasons (2007-12) with the New York Jets as a pro scout.
