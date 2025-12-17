American DB Najee Murray Back with the Als
Published on December 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the team has reached an agreement with American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2026 season.
Murray (5'8", 194 lbs.) The native of Steubenville, Ohio recorded 77 defensive tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. He also added two knockdowns and recovered two fumbles.
The 31-year-old joined the Alouettes in 2018. The former Kent State product will be entering his eighth season in the nest.
"Najee can do a lot of things for us on the defensive side of the ball," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He had an excellent 2025 season, and he inspires our younger players to push themselves. He is a veteran presence on our roster, and we are happy to be able to count on his services again next season."
