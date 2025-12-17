Lions Sign Former Vanderbilt Defensive Back Tyson Russell

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American defensive back Tyson Russell.

Russell (5'11, 185 lbs)- signed with the Detroit Lions as a non-drafted free agent and saw pre-season action with the squad before being waived at the end of training camp.

In 44 games over four seasons at Vanderbilt (2021-24), the native of Plantation, Florida recorded 92 total tackles (63 solo, 29 assisted), one interception and five pass knockdowns.

Russell earned SEC Academic honours in each of his final three seasons with the Commodores.

His father Twan played defensive back with the Miami Hurricanes before a seven-year NFL career (1997-03) split between Washington, Miami and Atlanta.







