Riders Extend National Running Back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon

Published on December 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon to a one-year contract extension.

Bertrand-Hudon (6'0-220) has appeared in 42 career games with the Roughriders, rushing 64 times for 365 yards (5.7-yard average) and four touchdowns. He has also registered eight receptions for 50 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 413 yards, and 23 special teams tackles.

In 2025, Bertrand-Hudon rushed 14 times for a game-high 57 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, against Ottawa in the opener of what would be a Grey Cup championship season for the Roughriders. He also caught his first CFL touchdown pass during that game. In seven regular-season games in 2025, he carried the ball 34 times for 166 yards, caught six passes for 34 yards, and contributed on special teams - with six tackles and a 17-yard kickoff return. Subsequently, he helped the Roughriders win the Western Final and Grey Cup.

In 2024, had 17 carries for 103 yards (6.1-yard average) and one touchdown in 17 games. As well, he returned five kickoffs for 128 yards (25.6-yard average) and made seven special teams tackles.

As a rookie in 2023, Bertrand-Hudon dressed for all 18 games, carrying the ball 13 times for 96 yards (7.0-yard average) and scoring his first two professional touchdowns just 67 seconds apart against the host B.C. Lions on Sept. 29. He added 11 kickoff returns for 268 yards (24.4-yard average) and 10 special teams tackles.

Bertrand-Hudon was selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round (30th overall) of the 2023 CFL Draft. Collegiately, the Quebec native spent four seasons (2019-22) at Delaware State, where he totalled 239 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 11 receptions for 51 yards over 27 games.

He was selected by Saskatchewan after a strong showing at the 2023 CFL Combine. He had the fastest 40-yard dash time by a running back (4.71) and the best shuttle time among all participants (4.16 seconds).







Canadian Football League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.