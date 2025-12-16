Riders Ink American WR Malik Knowles

Published on December 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Malik Knowles.

Knowles (6'2-196) signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent time in the NFL with the Vikings (2023-24), Green Bay Packers (2024), and San Francisco 49ers (2025).

The Mansfield, Texas native had an impressive career at Kansas State, appearing in 51 games (including 39 starts) over five seasons (2018-22). Over that span, he caught 127 passes for 1,867 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushed 36 times for 440 yards (an average of 12.2 yards per carry) and four TDs, and returned 61 kickoffs for 1,691 yards (27.7 yards per return) and three scores. He scored on two 75-yard runs during his time at Kansas State.

Knowles had a standout senior season in 2022, playing in all 14 games and recording 48 receptions for 725 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball eight times for 164 yards (20.5 yards per carry) and returned 23 kickoffs for 592 yards (25.7 yards per return).

His 2021 season was highlighted by two kickoff-return touchdowns. On the year, he returned 20 kickoffs for 662 yards, an average of 33.1 yards. His excellence as a returner was also accentuated in 2019, when he scored on a 100-yard return as a redshirt freshman.

His impressive college career earned him two-time Second Team All-American and two-time All-Big 12 selection honours.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 16, 2025

Riders Ink American WR Malik Knowles - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.