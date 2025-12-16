Riders Extend National Defensive Back Jayden Dalke

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national defensive back Jayden Dalke to a one-year contract extension.

Dalke (6'1-200) rejoins the Roughriders after a strong 2025 season in which he recorded three defensive tackles and 13 special teams tackles in 18 regular-season games for the eventual Grey Cup Champions.

A native of Leduc, Alta., Dalke was selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round (54th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, playing in all 18 games of his rookie season.

During a strong 2024 season, he recorded 14 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble over 16 games. He also had a standout year in 2023, registering 44 total tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles over 14 games. He was named the CFL's Top Performer of the Week by Pro Football Focus in Week 7 after forcing a critical fumble on a punt return.

Dalke enjoyed a successful collegiate career with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, with whom he played three seasons. Over 16 games, he recorded 94 tackles (two for a loss), three interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In his senior season, Dalke earned recognition as a Canada West First-Team All-Star and a U Sports Second-Team All-Canadian. In 2019, he was unanimously selected as a Canada West First-Team All-Star.

Before his university career, Dalke played for the PFC's Edmonton Wildcats from 2015 to 2018, recording an impressive 165 defensive tackles over 32 CJFL games. He led the league in defensive points (104) in 2015.







