Canadian Linebacker Tyrell Richards Back in 2026

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed Canadian linebacker Tyrell Richards for the 2026 season.

Richards (6'4", 218 lbs) led the CFL with 30 special teams tackles in 18 games this season. He also recorded eight defensive tackles and forced one fumble.

The 27-year-old Brampton, Ontario native was drafted first overall by the Alouettes in the 2022 CFL Draft. The 2026 season will be his fifth with the team.

"Tyrell has become one of the league's top special teams players, and his presence is immediately noticed by our opponents," said Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "We're very happy to have him with us in 2026. He has excelled in every role we've given him. This signing is excellent news."

Alouettes add American receiver

The Alouettes also signed American receiver Austin Watkins Jr to a two-year deal.

Watkins Jr. (6'3'', 210 lbs.) was part of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022.

In College, he appeared in 25 games in three years for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers. He transferred to UAB from Dodge City (KS) Community College Jayhawk (2016-17).

In 2020, the 27-year-old earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors and Second-Team All-Conference USA honours as a junior and became just one of three players in school history to register 1,000-or-more receiving yards in a single season.

The Fort Myers, FL native spent some time with San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Philadelphia in the NFL. In 2023, he won the Championship with the Baltimore Stallions in the USFL.

He is the cousin of NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl LIV champion, Sammy Watkins, and Super Bowl LII champion, Jaylen Watkins.







