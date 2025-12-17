Stamps Re-Sign Rushing King Mills

Published on December 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Dedrick Mills to a two-year contract that will keep the Waycross, Ga., product with the Red and White through the 2027 season.

A member of the 2025 all-Canadian Football League team and the CFL's reigning rushing champion, Mills had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Dedrick Mills

#26

Running back

College: Nebraska

Height: 5.10

Weight: 238

Born: Dec. 27, 1996

Birthplace: Waycross, GA

American

Mills won the CFL rushing crown in 2025 as he set single-season career highs with 1,409 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He shared the league lead with four 100-yard rushing performances and was tops in the CFL with 46 carries of at least 10 yards. In addition to his rushing totals, Mills had 33 receptions for 292 yards.

Mills was voted a division and league all-star and earned the Stampeders' nomination for Most Outstanding Player. He followed up his award-winning regular season by amassing 114 rushing yards in the Western Semi-Final.

"Dedrick proved in 2025 he is one of the top backs in our league," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "He has improved each and every year since he joined the team and we look forward to seeing his best in 2026."

"I'm grateful to be back with the Stamps and continue building on what we started," said Mills. "This city, this locker room and this team mean a lot to me and I'm ready to get back to work."

In 51 career regular-season games since joining the Stampeders in 2022, Mills has rushed for 3,593 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 98 passes for 847 yards.







