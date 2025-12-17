Riders Ink American DL Devin Adams and National OL Dayton Black

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Devin Adams and National offensive lineman Dayton Black.

Adams (6-2, 285) has appeared in 24 career games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 25 defensive tackles and six sacks.

During the 2025 season, Adams registered two sacks and nine defensive tackles in 10 games with the Blue Bombers. He had four sacks and 16 tackles in 14 games the previous year, after attending the New England Patriots' rookie mini-camp in 2024.

Previously, Adams (from Pembroke Pines, Fla.) spent three seasons (2021-23) at Peru State College, appearing in 31 games for the Bobcats. He had 156 tackles (94 solo), 59 tackles for a loss, 21 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles at Nebraska-based Peru State.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Adams was a versatile special teams performer, totaling 131 punts for 5,225 yards (39.9 yards per punt). He also returned three kickoffs for 117 yards, completed six of seven passes for 161 yards, and rushed 11 times for 97 yards.

Adams earned numerous accolades at Peru State, including being named a two-time First Team All-Conference selection as both a punter and defensive lineman, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time First Team All-American, and a Third Team All-American honouree.

Before joining the Bobcats, Adams played football and baseball at Delaware State.

Black (6-5, 295) has appeared in 22 career CFL games, spending time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2023) and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2025). The Brandon, Manitoba native was selected by Hamilton in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2023 CFL Draft.

During his rookie season, Black dressed for 17 games, making one start while helping protect quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Kai Locksley, and blocking for running back James Butler, who rushed for 1,116 yards on 235 carries (4.7-yard average) with seven touchdowns. He suited up for five games as an Ottawa REDBLACK in 2025.

Collegiately, Black played three seasons (2018-22) at the University of Saskatchewan, appearing in 30 games for the Huskies. He earned Canada West All-Star honours in 2022 after transitioning from defensive line to offensive line in 2021.







