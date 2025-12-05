Stampeders Mourn Death of Alumnus Moustafa Ali

It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the death of alumnus Moustafa Ali on Tuesday after a battle with ALS. He was 59.

Born in Egypt and raised in Ottawa, Ali joined the Stampeders in 1990 after starting his Canadian Football League career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who selected the defensive back out of Carleton University in the second round of the 1989 draft.

Ali recorded 21 tackles and two interceptions during his CFL career, which concluded in 1993 as a member of the Ottawa Rough Riders' practice roster.

After football, Ali settled in the Ottawa area and worked in sales. He is survived by his daughters Nadia and Lilianne and their mother Heather Burgess, his long-time partner Kathlyn Gauthier, his mother Kim and his brother Reg.







