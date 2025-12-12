Riley Pickett Remains with Lions Through 2027 Season

Published on December 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that National fullback Riley Pickett has signed a two-year contract extension. The Saskatoon native was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Pickett (6'3, 250 lbs)- the 'Swiss Army Knife' made another position change in 2025, becoming the team's starting fullback and hauling in seven receptions for 56 yards and adding six yards on three carries.

Pickett also made his mark on special teams with 11 tackles in 18 regular season contests. He added four special teams stops in the two Grey Cup Playoff games.

"Riley embodies the grit and toughness we're looking for, as we continue to build this roster," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"I love his story of converting from a U-Sports defensive end into one of the best fullbacks and special teams players in the league. He's going to continue to get better on the field and remain a leader in the locker room. We're lucky to have him on our team."

Selected by the Lions in round five (41st overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft, Pickett has appeared in a total of 69 games with the Lions (64 regular season, five playoffs) and seen action at both defensive line and long snapper.

Pickett suited up in 30 games with the Saskatchewan Huskies from 2018 to 2021, recording 108 total tackles (65 solo, 43 assisted), 21 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, six pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Along with helping the Huskies capture a Hardy Cup in 2018 and appear in the Vanier Cup in 2021, Pickett was a Canada West All-Star in his senior season.







