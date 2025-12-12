Argos Retain Long Snapper Adam Guillemette & Ink American OL Desmond Bland
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has re-signed Canadian LS Adam Guillemette and American OL Desmond Bland.
Guillemette, 6'0"/220lbs, played sixteen games for the Boatmen last season and has established himself as one of the best long snappers in the game. The Holy Cross alum and Cambridge native was drafted by Toronto in the third round of the 2023 CFL Draft and played in all 18 games during his rookie season. The Holy Cross alum followed up a strong rookie campaign by playing 17 games during the 2024 season, helping the Double Blue capture their 19th Grey Cup championship.
Bland, 6'3"/300lbs, played four games for the Vegas Knighthawks of the Indoor Football League in 2025, helping the team win its first IFL Championship. The Illinois native attended rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 after playing for the Southwest Kansas Storm (Arena Football League) and San Diego Strike (IFL). Bland played at West Florida University from 2020-2022, seeing action in nine games for the Argonauts. He began his collegiate career at Arizona Western, where he was a two-time conference all-American.
