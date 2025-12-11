Alouettes Release Linebacker Darnell Sankey

Published on December 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced that they have released American middle linebacker Darnell Sankey on Thursday. Sankey was scheduled to become a free agent this coming February.

The 31-year-old signed with the Alouettes as a free agent in September of 2023 and helped lead the team to their first Grey Cup in 13 years.

"I'd like to thank Darnell for all the work he's done for us on and off the field over the last few years," Montreal Alouettes' General Manager Danny Maciocia said. "Not only has he been productive a productive player, but he's also been an important leader for us. We've decided to go in a different direction at middle linebacker in 2026, and this move will allow Darnell to get a head start on free agency."

In three seasons with the Alouettes, the 31-year-old amassed 239 defensive tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

"Darnell always came to work with the right attitude," Alouettes' Head Coach Jason Maas said. "He was an important voice in our locker room, and he was one of our leaders on the field. He went about his work in a professional manner all time and I appreciated having him on our team over the last few years."







Canadian Football League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.